National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.