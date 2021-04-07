National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

