National Vision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

