NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $11.34 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 320.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $280.20 million and $11.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00020016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 246.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00313124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006570 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,704,373 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

