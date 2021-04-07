Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $57.53 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $57.53 million and $2.64 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019809 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,386,789 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

