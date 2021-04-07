Navcoin Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $49.95 million and $1.60 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020117 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,382,729 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

