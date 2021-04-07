NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.49

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.49 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 187,012 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The firm has a market cap of £778.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

