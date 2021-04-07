nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $262,360.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NCNO traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. 1,036,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

