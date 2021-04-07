nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,823,995.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,930. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.