nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,823,995.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,930. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
