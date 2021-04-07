NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $161.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00010972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00313116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030653 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 322.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,361,642 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

