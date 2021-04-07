Neil Parikh Sells 120,000 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 9,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.