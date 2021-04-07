Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,832 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

