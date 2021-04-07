Neo Price Up 26.2% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $60.50 or 0.00107181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $4.27 billion and $2.27 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00259851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

