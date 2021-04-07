Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Up 0.5%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.05. 16,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 18,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEPH shares. B. Riley began coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

