Nerve Finance (NRV) Trading 83.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.52 million and $15.67 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

