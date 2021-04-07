NerveNetwork (NVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148,944.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $148,944.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

