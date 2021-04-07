Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68.10 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $717.30 million and approximately $68.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,667.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.15 or 0.03526101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00392959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.35 or 0.01122952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00476942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00423587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00307721 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,594,243,954 coins and its circulating supply is 24,591,077,810 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

