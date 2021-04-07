NEST Protocol (NEST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.22 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and $20.22 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003,490,420 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

