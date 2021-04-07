NestEGG Coin Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $786,945.29 and approximately $14,447.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001313 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

