Nestree (EGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,606.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $157,606.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,434.64 or 1.00035200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00095911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

