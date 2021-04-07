Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $548.20. 114,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,163. The firm has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52 week low of $363.03 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

