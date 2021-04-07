Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

NFLX stock opened at $544.53 on Tuesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $363.03 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

