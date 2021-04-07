Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 310.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.56% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $50,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

