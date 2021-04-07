Neutrino USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.70 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $223.49 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 224,649,743 coins and its circulating supply is 224,649,193 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

