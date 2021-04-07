Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $390.26 million 12.56 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -42.02 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 67.58 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -145.79

Inspire Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 3 11 0 2.79 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $181.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $168.55, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Nevro beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

