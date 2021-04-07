Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NMRK stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

