Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.68 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $97.68 million and $1.49 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

