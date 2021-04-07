NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 17,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,099,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.