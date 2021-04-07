Nexo Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $13.63 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

