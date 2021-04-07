NEXT.coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01113010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.00425437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00063869 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001485 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011781 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

