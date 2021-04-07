NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $308.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.60 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

