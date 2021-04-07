NFT Index Price Reaches $574.01 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $65,947.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $574.01 or 0.01020168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00070203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00264087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.00757636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,471.08 or 1.00364578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.