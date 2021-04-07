NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

