NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.04. 157,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,756. The company has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.