Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

