Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.52 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $85.36 million and $3.52 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,451.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.39 or 0.03527587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00394109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01114270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.55 or 0.00452684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00430785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00033011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00308321 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,257,186,900 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,686,900 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

