Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $338,651.99 and $10.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

