NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $30.83 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. NIX has a total market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $138,028.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 117.4% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,757.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.27 or 0.03536609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00393719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.26 or 0.01103405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00456378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00425253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00032408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00311636 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,998,197 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

