NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Cap of $28.44 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 106.8% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $28.44 million and $142,941.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,890.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.82 or 0.03534549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00394671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01123539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.38 or 0.00471750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00431200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00305171 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,996,026 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.