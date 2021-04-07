Nord Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $1.35 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00017393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00272554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.91 or 0.00779126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,906.07 or 1.00558447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,993 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

