Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Sell

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YARIY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

