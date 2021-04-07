Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Nordex has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.