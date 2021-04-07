Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,435,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,085,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.15 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

