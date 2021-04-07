Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,845,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,676,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,219,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,585,000 after purchasing an additional 324,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $203.57 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

