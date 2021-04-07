Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,351,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,934,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

