Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,283,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of The Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

