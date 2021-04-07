Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,380,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,305,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Cerner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

