Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,844,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,858,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Walgreens Boots Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

WBA opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

