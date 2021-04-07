Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 340,017 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,354,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of The Trade Desk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,278,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $669.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.18 and a 200-day moving average of $745.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.29 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

