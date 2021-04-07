Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 737,177 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,624,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.19 and a 1 year high of $516.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.